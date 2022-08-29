Joseph O. Myers, 82, formerly of Allenwood, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Born May 19, 1940, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Joseph M. and Anna E. (Harman) Myers. On Sept. 9, 1961, he married the former Helen D. Frontz who preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2018. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Joseph was a 1958 graduate of Montgomery Area High School and a 1962 graduate of Dartmouth College, where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He retired after 36 years as a Quality Control Supervisor for National Gypsum Company, Milton.
Surviving are one son, Steven Myers and his wife Cindy Troutman-Myers, of Watsontown; one daughter, Jennifer Haga and her husband Carl Jr., of Pelham, Ala.; and five grandchildren, Andrew and David Myers, and Benjamin, Emily and Annie Haga.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one son in infancy, Matthew Douglas Myers; and one sister, Sandra McClellan.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rob Rutherford of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Lewisburg, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Joseph’s memory be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com