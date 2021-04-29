SUNBURY — The Joseph Priestley House Museum will reopen on Saturday, May 1, and offer a new exhibit on Historic Maps in the library.
Joseph Priestley was a product of the enlightenment and its principles of rationality, liberality, science and humanitarianism. Priestley became interested in history and its documentation. His library and laboratory were probably the best in the country at the time.
A scholar and teacher throughout his life, “Maps of every country known and not a foot of land his own.” A. L. Barbauld. This quote describes a 40-year-old Joseph Priestley who had covered his study walls with maps. Examine six of these maps at the Joseph Priestley House Museum that show accurate continents thanks to explorers such as Captain James Cook, but have few details of their unexplored interiors.
The Joseph Priestley House will be open Saturdays during the month of May and begin opening both Saturday and Sunday in June. Tour times are 1, 2, and 3 p.m. and reservations are required. Go to the website www.joseph-priestley-house.org to register for a tour. All reservations will be confirmed.
All tour participants will be required to wear masks and appropriate social distancing will be maintained. Adjustments may be be made to certain parts of the tour.