Joseph Rice, 33, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, and will be missed by his loved ones who did not get the chance to be with him during his final moments.
Joseph was born Aug. 20, 1989, in Lewisburg.
He is survived by his precious children, Jordan Rice of Sunbury, Jakai Bachiller of Harrisburg, and Ny’iisha and Bronx Bachiller of New Berlin; his mother, Mary Ross of Sunbury; his sister, Leticia Watkins of Newport; and his brother, Kevin Rice of Shamokin.
Joseph was a devoted father, a loving son/brother, and a loyal friend. He had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Higher Hope, 1000 Race St., Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been created to cover services and any remaining funds will be given to his children.