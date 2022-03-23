Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

