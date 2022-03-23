Joseph Stanley Shotko, 82, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was the husband of JoAnn (Price) Shotko, his wife of 41 years.
Joe was born in Easton, the son of the late Joseph and Arabelle (Doll) Shotko. He was a 1957 graduate of Easton High School, after which he served honorably in the U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron as an aviation electrician’s mate, including in the Jacksonville Florida War Eagles (VP-16). He was later recalled for the Cuban Missile Crisis. Following his military service, Joe began his career at The Journal of Commerce in Phillipsburg, N.J., working his way up to become a compositor journeyman. At the same time, he owned and operated the Army-Navy Store in Easton.
In 1979, Joe moved to his beloved Central Pennsylvania to run the sporting goods department in the new Kmart store. He remained in sales until his retirement and then worked part-time as a driver for Aubrey Alexander Toyota.
Joe had many passions and enthusiastically pursued them all. He loved the outdoors and travel, and cherished his many fishing trips to the Outer Banks with his son Jess. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed Indy car racing, notably the Andretti team. Over 20 years ago, he learned watercolor painting, which enhanced his love of art. He appreciated all kinds of music, from reggae to rock to pop, and was a frequent concertgoer.
Joe was an eternal optimist who loved life and tried to make those around him happy. His greatest pleasure was his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Kurt Shotko of Moscow, Kristin Shotko-Troiano of East Stroudsburg, and Kyla (McFadden) Baldo and her husband Philip of Easton; plus five grandchildren, Matthew Shotko and Filippo, Giovanna, Evangelina and Maddalena Baldo. He is also survived by many beloved brothers and sisters-in- law, with whom he loved to travel and share his passion for food.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jess David Shotko in January 2022; and his sister, Diane Jefferis in June of 2020.
He was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Shamokin Dam.
Family and friends are invited to an 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, April 2, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 68, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.