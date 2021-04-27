Joseph S. Williams, 86, of Derry Township, Montour County, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 23, 1934, in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late Virginia Williams.
Joe was a 1950 graduate of Millville High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army specializing as a medical laboratory technician. Joe got to travel all over the world working for the federal government studying and researching in the field of immunology. He retired from the government in 1989 and had been working as an independent contractor for the Department of Immunology.
He was very proud to have worked at both Cape Canaveral in Florida, and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, D.C. He was a former member of the Danville American Legion Post 40. Also, he always enjoyed working on and repairing old trucks with his sons.
He is survived by his five children, Edward Williams, Ginny Williams, Hermi Kramm, all of Pennsylvania, Linda K. Clevenger and Eva Clark, both of Maryland; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Williams.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.