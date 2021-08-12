Joseph W. Fisher, 83, of New Columbia, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, following a one-year illness.
Born in Franklin Township, Jan. 22, 1938, he was a son of the late Chester and Esther (Schell) Fisher and spent the past 30 years in New Columbia, after moving from Montoursville.
Joseph was a US Army veteran. He worked a mechanic for Trailways, Chemical Lehman, and then Yellow Freight, from where he retired in 2001. He was a member and Union Steward for the Teamsters Union. He was also the owner of Fisher Mobile Home Park and Sales, New Columbia from 1974-2007. He was active with the Boy Scouts of America in the 1970s.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, the former Lillian Albertson, who passed away April 22, 2019; a sister, Carol Fisher; and three brothers, Woodrow, Benjamin, and Jerry Fisher.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel Fisher and his fiance Joeanne Steras, New Columbia and Charles Fisher, Montoursville; three grandchildren, Daniel Jr. and Emily J. Fisher, and Lee Marco Weaver; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Susan Spudes, Bloomsburg; a brother, Lloyd Fisher and his wife Cindy, Catawissa; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in Black Creek United Methodist Cemetery, Sugarloaf.
Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.