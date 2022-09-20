Joseph Wesner Lindenmuth, 97, was called home to be with God on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Shenandoah to the late Joseph John Lindenmuth and Merle (Wesner) Lindenmuth. He graduated from Mahanoy Township High School in 1942 and entered military service in 1943, serving in the US Navy Seabees in the Pacific theater. After being honorably discharged in 1946, he returned home and met the love of his life, Nancy Lou Creveling of Bloomsburg. Joe and Nancy were married on May 1, 1948, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bloomsburg. They were blessed with a marriage lasting nearly 75 years.
Joe retired from Pennsylvania House Furniture, Lewisburg in 1990, where he was instrumental in ushering the company into the computer age. He was a lifetime member of Lewisburg VFW Post 7715 and served on the honor guard for military funerals.
He was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lewisburg, serving on council as finance chairman and singing in the men’s chorus. Joe and Nancy volunteered together delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.
Joe was creative, artistic, and mechanically-inclined. He seemed able to make or fix anything, but he was humble about his skills and talents. He had a lifelong love of automobiles and airplanes, and as a young man he obtained a pilot license to fly small aircraft. He was an avid reader of history, and he loved to tell stories about his past. He will be remembered for his wit and sense of humor.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, always faithful to the Lord and his family. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Nancy of Lewisburg; his son, Stephen Joseph Lindenmuth of Lewisburg; and his daughter, Betsy Jo Forbes of Winter Garden, Fla. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his granddaughter, Chelsea Elizabeth Petricola (Zachary); his grandsons, Trevor Joseph Pullin, Chad Forbes (Jennifer), Bryce Forbes (Kelsey); three great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Ton Creveling; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private service for the family will be held at John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.
Inurnment will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.