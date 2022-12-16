Joseph Yalch, 90, of Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Promedica Rehabilitation in Sunbury.
The youngest of 12 children, he was born April 5, 1932, in Berwick, to the late Alex and Suzanne (née Scapp) Yalch. He is survived by his wife, Iris Jane Yalch (née Hummel) of Berwick, who he married on Jan. 1, 1955, celebrating nearly 68 years of marriage.
Joe graduated from Berwick High School in 1950, where he was a member of the football, basketball, and baseball teams. He attended Fordham University in the Bronx, NY, where he picked up the nickname “Joe the Jet” playing as a first-string offensive running back for the university football team. Upon graduation from Fordham, he served two years in the United States Army.
He was employed for many years in the financial sector and later as an administrative officer with the Northumberland County Mental Health and Rehabilitation Service, ultimately retiring from the United States Postal Service after 18 years of service.
He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Sunbury for nearly 60 years, where he also served on the Church Council. Upon the closing of Grace Lutheran in 2022, he and Iris became members of Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
He was a devoted volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels program, and routinely provided transportation to health appointments for those in need. He enjoyed spending time in the garden, cooking, golfing, and traveling to the shore, and to the family cabin. He was very active in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their sporting events, dance recitals, and musical performances, and was an avid fan of Penn State and Notre Dame, and Philadelphia Eagles football.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Brian and Kevin Yalch.
In addition to his wife, Iris, he is survived by his daughter, Brenda Brosius (née Yalch), wife of Phil; his grandchildren, Aaron Yalch, husband of Anna Mae, Adam Yalch, husband of Michelle, Alex Yalch, husband of Teale, Jordan Rhoads, husband of Lauren, Rachel Carrell (née Yalch), wife of Tyler, and Chyvonne Jessick (née Rhoads), wife of Kyle, as well as many nieces, nephews, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Promedica Sunbury for the care they provided to Joe over the past five years.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury, officiated by Pastor Richard Fangmann. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or the Degenstein Library, both in Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.