Josephine Grace Fetter, 82, formerly of Lewisburg and most recently of New Columbia, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born July 31, 1939, in Milton, a daughter of the late Allen S. and Jennie M. (Brown) Aikey. She and her husband, Robert Fetter were married on Nov. 9, 1973, and together shared 24 years of marriage until his death on June 9, 1998.
Josephine was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School. She helped her husband open and operate Fetter's Meat, Milton, for many years. Josephine also worked as a bank teller and did secretarial work for a trucking company.
She was an active member of Delaware Run Wesleyan Church where she formerly served as the treasurer.
Josephine enjoyed taking her boat on yearly fishing trips and was a member of the Weikert Sportsman club, where she owned a nearby cabin. Most important was spending time with her family where Josephine was a matriarch and true care giver, always willing to help anyone in need.
Surviving are two stepdaughters, Pamela Montoro and Amy Minniti; three stepgrandchildren, Arthur Montero Jr, Christopher (Jen) Montero and Shellesa (Josh) Thompson; 10 step-great-grandchildren, Kory, Aaron, Alexis, Taylor, Ashley, Hannah, Ryley, Alyssa, Jocelyn and Logan; a companion of 17 years, Robert Jacobs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by five brothers, James, Robert, Howard, William and Ken Aikey; and three sisters, Bernice Lyons, Mildred Byers and Betty Hubler.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, S. Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Michael Reece, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests contributions in Josephine's memory be made to either the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777, the Salvation Army of Milton, 30 Center St. Milton, PA 17847, or the Good News Club, 53 Blue Hill Rd, Northumberland, PA 17857.
