Josephine G. "Chut" Oldt, 95, of Middleburg, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Beaver Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late John R. and Mable (Aurand) Zechman. In 1946, she married Walter L. Oldt who preceded her in death on April 9, 1990.
Josephine had been employed for many years at the former Saylor Shirt Factory and following her retirement she did housecleaning for area families and for the Middleburg borough offices.
She was a member of the Beavertown God's Missionary Church. For more than 60 years she was a caretaker of the Hassinger's (White) Lutheran Church, Middleburg. Chut was a faithful contributor to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
She enjoyed going on bus trips with the employees of the Saylor Shirt Factory, and will be remembered for the care she took of her cars.
Her greatest joy came from family and family get-togethers.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Oldt of Paxtonville; four grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Umstead of Middleburg, Lyn Mitchell of Lemoyne, Shelly (Aaron) Anselmo of Mechanicsburg, and Chad (Lori) Oldt of Dallas, Pa.; 10 great-grandchildren, Kerstyn (Wesley) Klinger, Benjamin and Zachary Umstead, Emma and Karmen Anselmo, Hanna, Erin and Owen Oldt, and Camille and Juwan Mitchell; and one great-great-grandson, Camden Klinger.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Oldt; a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Denzil Umstead; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Umstead; three brothers, Eugene, Rudolph and Stanley Zechman; and two sisters, Gertrude Bailey and Arlene Bowersox.
A viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Beavertown God's Missionary Church, followed by the funeral at 2:30 with the Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer, Rev. Nick Rine, and her nephew, Rev. John Zechman officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Chut's memory may be Beavertown God's Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.