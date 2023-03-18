Josephine H. Miller, 85, Penns Creek

Josephine H. “Jo” Miller, 85, of Penns Creek, entered into rest at 5:55 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
She was born July 14, 1937, in Center Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Diehl) Long. On Jan. 23, 1956, she married Earl L. “Fuzzy” Miller Jr., who preceded her in death in 1999.
Jo attended Penns Creek schools.
She was employed as a seamstress at Hi-Li Corp, Penns Creek.
Jo was a member of New Berlin American Legion Post 957 Ladies Auxillary, Union County Sportsmen’s Club, Weikert, and Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
She enjoyed attending her great-grandsons’ sporting events, being with friends, flowers, and shopping. She loved her dog, Lucy.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Barbara Miller of Middleburg; two grandchildren and their spouses, Roger II and Kelly Miller of Penns Creek and Tara and Lance Ricci of Williamsport; and two great-grandsons, Logan and Dylan.
She was preceded in death by three siblings, Harry Long, Betty Haines, and Ruth Keister.
In keeping with Jo’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg.
