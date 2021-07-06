Josephine W. Flock, 97, of Lewisburg, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Southwick, Idaho, a daughter of the late Darl and Lottie Wright. In 1945 she married Allen W. Flock, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2006.
Josephine was a graduate of Potlatch High School, Idaho. She spent many years raising and supporting her family.
She was a member of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg, where she sang in the choir for 20 years.
Josephine enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe and Hawaii with her husband and Bucknell student performers during the January plan program.
She loved golfing, gardening, going for walks, reading, and listening to classical music.
She is survived by her son, Allen “Kip” Flock and his wife Judy, of Danville; a daughter, Terri Tully and her husband John, of California; two grandchildren, Ryan and Erin; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah, Nicholas, Aria and Teagen.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Monique.
Interment will be held privately in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Josephine’s memory may be made to Bucknell University, Gift Processing, 1 Dent Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or online at www.bucknell.edu.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.