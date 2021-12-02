Joshua A. Boardman, 34, of Front Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Joshua was born Dec. 4, 1986, in Danville, a son of Robert M. and Denise R. (Moyer) Boardman of Northumberland.
He attended Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.
Joshua was an avid reader who enjoyed skateboarding and video games. He loved his nieces and nephews above all and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Robby and his twin brother Jonathon, both of Northumberland; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Dawn Marie and Brent Herd of Harrisburg, Nichola and Michael Quinn, Roberta Rosencrans and fiance Shane Renn, and Gillian Boardman, all of Sunbury, and nine nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.