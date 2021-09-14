Joshua A. Greathouse, 20, Middleburg

Joshua Albert Greathouse, 20, of rural Middleburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in his home.
Joshua was born Feb. 20, 2001, to James A. Greathouse and Wendy (Kay) Greathouse. He was a loving brother to Erik, Steven and Brock and was preceded in death by his sister Becka. He was loved by his grandparents, Betty Fignar and Thomas and Bonnie Hackenberg and too many people to name, including aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Josh was a very loving and happy person who loved to dance and sing.
He could usually be found carrying his childhood Woody from Toy Story and an ice water. He was a graduate of Midd-West High School, class of 2020. The Wiggles played a huge part in his day, whether it be playing their music or singing and dancing. He affected the lives of all that he touched for the better.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. Funeral services will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with a procession to St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Church Cemetery, Middleburg.