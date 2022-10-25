Joshua Eugene Mackley, 46, of Spring City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 16, 1975, in Waynesboro, a son of Gail and Ron Mackley of Sunbury. Josh graduated from Line Mountain High School in 1994 and attended Elizabethtown College where he graduated with a bachelor of arts in mass communications degree in 1998. Josh worked as a field producer for the Pennsylvania Cable Network and was later promoted to Pittsburgh Bureau Chief. For the past 15 years, he was a video producer for LMTV for Lower Merion Township in Ardmore. Josh’s passion was photography, especially railroad photography and he traveled all over the country to shoot trains.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Matt Mackley and Melanie Page, along with their daughter, Addison Mackley. He is also survived by friends, Brian and Virginia (Jen) Hanuska, who considered him part of the family.
Visitation and sharing memories will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 28, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA 17881.
Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Gowen City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The East Broad Top Foundation, 421 Meadow St., Rockhill Furnace, PA 17249, or to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, 2 Bala Plaza, Suite 526, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.