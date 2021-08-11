Joshua J. Brought, 44, of Middleburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Tioga County.
He was born July 3, 1977, in Lewisburg, a son of Rebecca A. “Becky” (Heintzelman) Brought of Middleburg, and the late Kirby W. Brought.
Joshua was a self-employed brick layer and stone mason.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and liked anything that went fast. He also enjoyed fishing, particularly bass fishing.
He will be remembered for his artistic talent, especially drawing.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his companion, Nicole Hood and her children, Gavin and Layla; a brother, Jeremy R. Brought; stepchildren, Duane Beachy and Brittany (Steven) Hohman; stepgrandchildren, Brynn and Syris Hohman; grandmothers, Gladys Brought and Dawn Heintzelman; and his former wife, Mindy Straub, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Brought and Larry Heintzelman.
A celebration of Joshua’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Grace Covenant Community Church, Middleburg, with Alan Potter and Steve Brosious officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m.
Contributions to honor Joshua’s memory may be made to his mother, Rebecca Brought, at 236 Thomas Ave., Middleburg, PA 17842 to help defray funeral expenses.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.