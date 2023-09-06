Joslyn Noelle Flickinger, 9, of Lewisburg, entered into Jesus’s arms at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 20, 2014, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Luke S. and Amanda J. (Hurst) Flickinger.
Joslyn was a fourth grade student at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School, where she played soccer, field hockey, and basketball, and participated in Girls on the Run.
She attended Buffalo Community Church, Lewisburg, where she loved attending Sunday School, helping in the nursery, and spending time with her friends.
Joslyn enjoyed traveling to the beach and Canada with her family. Her favorite animal was dolphins and her dream was to swim with dolphins.
She had a sweet and giving personality and was known for her great smile.
Surviving in addition to her parents are three sisters, Kenley, Leah, and Camdyn; grandparents, Dave and Wanda Hurst of Mifflinburg, and Michael Flickinger of Penns Creek; great-grandparents, Mary Hurst of Lewisburg, and Lydia Yoder of Winfield, and Lee and Donna Wingard of Aaronsburg. Joslyn loved her aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Bambie Kauffman; and great-grandparents, David Hurst and Ivan Yoder.
Family and friends are welcome to a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 11, at the Buffalo Community Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be conducted at noon with Pastor Eddy Hostettler officiating.
Burial will be in the Buffalo Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made payable to “Flickinger Family Medical Fund”, c/o: Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Co., 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.