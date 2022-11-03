Joy A. Botts, 81, Milton Nov 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Joy A. Botts, 81, of Milton, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, Milton. For a full obituary and online condolences, go to www.DaleRanck.com Tags Care Dale Ranck Cremation Arrangement Funeral Condolence Joy A. Botts Rehab Center Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints