Joy Alice (Buchanan) Paterson, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center in their comfort care services, winning her battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Norman D. Buchanan and the late Linda Lee Andrew Buchanan.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Tucker Otis Paterson, who lives at their farm in Woodward. They were married March 16, 1974, at Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg, and shared more than 48 years of marriage.
Joy was born in DuBois, at Maple Avenue Hospital on May 8, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Penns Valley High School and a 1977 graduate of Geisinger Nursing School, graduating with honors in intensive care and as valedictorian of her class.
She was a registered nurse at Evangelical and Mountain View community hospitals. She worked in the pediatric wards of both hospitals and delighted in caring for children. She switched to behavioral health and began a new career supervising staff and then managing quality and risk at the Meadows Psychiatric Center. Finally, she was promoted to a corporate-level management position, overseeing risk in many hospitals around the United States.
Joy’s passions included growing flowers, reading newspapers and novels, and supporting and experiencing live music. She loved to cook anything, anywhere, anytime. She enjoyed traveling for her job and the last five years of her career her husband Tucker joined her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Lydia Marie Paterson (Matthew Schell) of Brooklyn, New York; and her son, Miles Daniel Paterson (Natalia Galan) of Eugene, Oregon.
She is also survived by her sister, Molly Buchanan (David Atkins) of Woodward; her brother, Andrew Buchanan (Kay) of Lancaster; her sister, Lee Ann Buchanan of Arvada, Colo.; her sister, Jill Buchanan, who is married to Joy’s brother-in-law Scot Paterson of Woodward. Also by her sister-in-law, Gail Paterson Flynn Miller (Wayne); and by her brother-in-law, Robert Paterson (Linda Doebler) of Lewisburg.
Also by nephews and nieces, Zack Buchanan (Kristen) of Lititz, Jesse Mellon (Allison) of San Diego, Calif., Celana Joy Mellon of Bellefonte, Adam Flynn (Katie) of Baltimore, Md., Jeremiah Paterson (Laura Nelson) of Laporte, Colo., Hunter and Corina Remer of Denver, Colo., Shona and Willa Paterson (Alex Sims) of Denver, Colo., Kevin Flynn (Jenna) of Fountain, Colo., and Wesley Stover of Denver, Colo. Also by her great-nephews and nieces, Jett Mellon, Zoë and Maya Buchanan, Micah and Morgan Paterson, Julia and Esmé Flynn.
Donations can be made in Joy’s memory to the State College Food Bank at 1321 S. Atherton St., State College, PA 16801, or online at https://scfoodbank.org/donate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.