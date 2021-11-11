Joy M. Knepp, 85, of Decatur Road, McClure, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home following a short battle with brain cancer.
She was born April 21, 1936, in Franklin Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Dewey George and Ruth (Zimmerman) Hood. Joy was a 1955 graduate of Middleburg High School. On June 3, 1955, she married Luther A. "Red" "Bud" Knepp who preceded her in death on April 23, 2003.
Her employment history included Klinger's Feed Mill, Kirby Manufacturing, Davis Manufacturing, and Juniata Garment. She also drove school bus for more than 40 years retiring in 2010.
Joy was of the Lutheran faith. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and was an avid reader. She loved to tell stories and had a special place in her heart for children. She touched many lives. The greatest joy in her life was her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas L. and Kathryn Knepp of McClure; one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda J. and Charles Johnson of Marietta, Texas; eight grandchildren, Matthew D. (Jessica) Knepp, Denise A. (Jeremy) Weaver, Michelle B. (Eric) Forsythe, Dennis L. (Cheyenne) Knepp, Melisa J. Knepp, Cody J. Razzi, Miranda J. Razzi, and Shawn Johnson; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Andrew, Krista, and Ellie, and a great-grandson expected; one brother, Donald Hood of McClure; and a sister, Marjorie Bowersox of Milton.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Edward, Stanley, Raymond, and Ralph Hood, and one in infancy; and six sisters, Erma Showers, Edna Davis, Vera Schrader, Helen Lepley, Eleanor Hood, and Darlene Stoneroad.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, with her nephew, Pastor Tom Davis officiating.
Burial will be in Samuel's Church Cemetery, McClure.