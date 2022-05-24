Joyce Binder, 78, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Born in Miami, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Mary (Watts) Rider.
She was employed as a sewing machine operator for Scotty’s Fashions in Lehighton and also enjoyed running her stands at the Mahoning Valley and Orwigsburg auctions with her friends until her stroke in 2010.
She was a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Joyce loved crocheting and reading romance novels. She also enjoyed playing Hay Day and other word games with family and friends. Joyce was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to all her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was loved by everyone who met her. She will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts. She is at peace now and pain free. Rest in Peace Memmy Joyce.
She is survived by a grandson, Rickie Ruch and his wife Mary Nace with whom she resided for the past 12 years; a daughter, Jan Whiteman and her husband Todd; sisters, Janet Rider, Nina Eastman, and Nan Snyder; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Jason Binder and Jeff Rider.
No services will be held at the request of Joyce.
