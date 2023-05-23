Joyce Delphine Walshaw, 88, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest, Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove. She was the was the wife of the late Ray Marlin “Nick” Walshaw Jr., who preceded her in death on April 13, 2012.
Joyce was born June 26, 1934, in Hoffer, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Marshall “Shorty” and Violet J. (Moyer) Kauffman.
Joyce graduated from Selinsgrove High School in 1952. She retired after 28 years as a teacher’s aide and typist from Selinsgrove High School.
She was active in her community. Joyce was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, the Eastern Stars Lafayette Chapter 222, Selinsgrove, and received her 50-year membership honor, the Red Hat Society, Selinsgrove Fair board and was president for 20-plus years, Junior Women’s Club of Selinsgrove and was president, chairman for one year for the American Heart Association, Selinsgrove, lifetime member of the DH&L Fire Company and Ambulance League Auxiliary and president. Joyce along with her late husband were part of the formation of the ambulance league and held many fundraisers including selling hoagies to purchase the first ambulance in Selinsgrove which was stationed and dispatched at their home at the corner of East Snyder and Water streets. She also sold tickets for every Selinsgrove football game for many years and received a lifetime golden ticket for all events at the high school. Joyce and her late husband were season ticket holders for Penn State football games for more than 30 years, and volunteered at the Mustard Seed, Selinsgrove.
Joyce was very sociable, and was known as the “Candy Lady” handing out sweet treats wherever she went. She was an excellent cook and baker, especially known for her shoe-fly pies, peanut butter fudge, and pickles.
She had a deep faith in the teachings and scriptures of the Bible.
Joyce is survived by her two children, Robert “Rob” (Tracy) Walshaw, and Amy (Walshaw) and husband Roderick “Rick” Boyer; three grandchildren, Erica Boyer and her significant other Matthew James, Rayce Boyer and his significant other Jessica Squires, and Ashlea Grove; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer James, Thorin James, and Blaise Keister; two brothers, Keith Troutman and Oscar Troutman; two sisters, Connie Stiemling and Bonnie Kuhns; a niece, Susan D. McFall, and many other nieces and nephews, several sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-laws including Patricia Enigk of Lewisburg
Joyce was preceded in death by a daughter, Christy Lorraine Walshaw; a sister, Fannie T. (George) McFall; one nephew, George McFall Jr.; and a niece, Jewel Hummel Austinson.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Dr., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ryan K. Gephart officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Joyce to her church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.