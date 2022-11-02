Joyce E. Everetts, 70, of Allenwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 29, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Myron F. and Gloria G. (Brown) Johnston. On June 21, 2017, she married Richard A. Everetts and they have celebrated five years of marriage.
She was a graduate of Danville High School and retired two weeks ago from Watsontown Health and Rehab, formerly Kramm's Nursing Home, where she had worked 31 years.
Surviving besides her husband are a son and daughter, Chris M. Kitchen and his wife Lori of Allenwood and Tasha L. Hoffman of Johnstown; a stepson, Jason Everetts and his wife Andrea of Johnstown; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Jolin and her husband John of Milton and Jessica Everetts of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Garrett and Emily Hoffman and Courtney, Jared, and Jacob Kitchen; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Hoffman; a step-granddaughter, Marissa Smith; a step-great-grandson, Bentley Smith; a brother, Ronald Johnston and a sister, Bonnie Aikey, both of Danville.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
