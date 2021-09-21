Joyce Griffith Jaquith, 94, of Lewisburg and formerly of Canandaigua Lake, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Born June 3, 1927, in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of Edward MacIlvain Griffith Sr. and Margaret Nolan Griffith. On June 12, 1948, she married Howard Randall Jaquith, who preceded her in death in July of 1998, shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary.
Joyce was a homemaker and community worker, always involved and serving on various boards and committees to improve life wherever she lived. She and her husband were founding members and hands-on researchers for the Canandaigua Pure Waters Association, whose efforts succeeded in stopping pollution of their beloved Canandaigua Lake. She served on the regional public school board, the board of the Rochester YWCA, the local zoning hearing board, and as a valued officer in several other organizations. Joyce also worked as a volunteer classroom aide in local public elementary schools.
She was a member of the Canandaigua Yacht Club for more than 50 years. A staunch Roman Catholic all her life, she was also a member of the Rosary Society and other Catholic organizations. Whether she was writing minutes or knitting a prayer shawl, she was valued for her sharp wit wherever she went. She will be missed by many people.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Howard Jaquith and his wife Debra Nellis Jaquith, of Nokomis, Florida, and Stephen Edward Jaquith and his wife Kim Patterson, of Muncy; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Edward MacIlvain Griffith Jr. and his children.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mary Angela Jaquith; and a nephew, Mark Griffith.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second & St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Following the viewing, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with her pastor, Father Matthew Larlick, officiating.
Burial will be in New Woodstock Cemetery, New Woodstock, New York.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.