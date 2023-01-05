Joyce I. Hammaker, 89, of Richfield, entered eternal rest, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Joyce was born Feb. 27, 1933, in West Perry Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Harry W. and Sula E. (Hoffman) Haas. On Oct. 22, 1955, Joyce married her husband, James L. Hammaker Jr. who preceded her in death on July 22, 2014.
Joyce had been employed at Saylor’s Shirt Factory, Richfield Shirt Factory, Susquehanna University, and The Family House Restaurant in Mifflintown. She was a member of Brown’s United Methodist Church, the Richfield Ambulance League, and the Richfield Fire Company.
She enjoyed doing yard work, baking, especially baking cookies for the children at church, crocheting, and sewing in which she made baby blankets and gave them away.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Barry Hammaker and Scott Hammaker and his wife Lora; one granddaughter, Krystian Hammaker; and many generations of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; a son, Steven Hammaker; a granddaughter, Kallan Hammaker; brothers, Carl Haas, Orville Haas, and Elwood Haas who passed away in infancy; and a sister, Marie Schrader.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m at Brown’s United Methodist Church, 33762 Route 35, McAlisterville, PA 17049, with Pastor Kevin Brophy officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Richfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Joyce be made to Brown’s United Methodist Church, 33762 Route 35, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with the arrangements.