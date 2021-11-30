Joyce J. Jackson, 78, of State College, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Joyce was born Nov. 3, 1943, in Dubois, a daughter of the late William B. and Alma A. (Pierce) Harris. She was married to Harold Jackson who preceded her in death.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Ronald E. Harris of Morrisdale and William “Bill” Jackson of rural Julian. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, William R. Harris of DuBois; and her sister, Beverly Ann Flanders, also of DuBois.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven McKinley.
Joyce was a cashier at Wal-Mart before her retirement. She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State football, soap operas and big trucks.
A gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhome.com