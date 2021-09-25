Joyce L. Dressler, 86 of Sheetz Avenue, Northumberland, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at ManorCare, Sunbury.
Joyce was born May 31, 1935 in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Russell and Bernice (Troup) Weaver. She was married to Paul S. Dressler who preceded her in death on May 12, 2020.
She was a 1953 graduate of Northumberland High School. Her employment started with the Sunbury Auto Parts and after more than 25 years of service, she retired from the offices of Butter-Krust Baking Co.
Mrs. Dressler was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland where she was active in the "Knit for Kids" Club.
In addition to her love of knitting, Joyce was also an avid reader.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and James Baker of Northumberland; grandson, Jeremy Baker and wife Karen; great-grandson, Jonathan Baker and wife, Betty; great-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, Madison and Clara; sister, Judy Eroh and her nieces and nephews, including Tracee and Amy Eroh and Todd Eroh and wife Lisa and their children, Gabrielle, Christopher and Isabella.
Friends and family may call Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Dressler officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.