Joyce M. (Long) Campbell, 94, of Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her home with loved ones by her side.
She was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Lewisburg, the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Swinehart) Long. On May 20, 1955, she married Franklin E. Campbell who preceded her in death on June 27, 1994. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.
Joyce was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and Thomas Jefferson School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Evangelical Community Hospital starting off as a floor supervisor and went on to work in the Operating Room until she retired after 52 years of service.
She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, where she was a member of the Holy Sew and Sews making numerous blankets for those in need as well as knitting many prayer shawls.
While her daughters were growing up, Joyce helped co-lead a Girl Scout troop, where she enjoyed being the “cookie cupboard” and taking the girls on several trips. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and many friends. Her hobbies included traveling, knitting, sewing, reading, gardening and her most favorite, mowing her lawn.
She is survived by four daughters, Vonne Campbell of Lewisburg, Benita (David) Bower of New Oxford, Kathy (Jeffery) Sprenkle of Lewisburg, and Sue (John) Steiner of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Misty (Brad) Geiling of Dover, Jeremy (Brie) Bower of Hanover, Mandy (Curtis) Rothermel of Mifflinburg and Kayla (Jason) Pehowic, of Lewisburg; two stepgrandchildren, Eric (Christine) Steiner, of Mechanicsburg and Julie (Matt) Steiner, of Northumberland: three great-grandchildren, Jadyn and Reagyn Rothermel of Mifflinburg and Bryce Rhody of Northumberland.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Long, who was killed in action during WWII.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where the funeral will be held at 1 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Justin Lingenfelter officiating.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family suggests that contributions in Joyce’s memory be made to Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, Evangelical Hospital, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or a charity of one’s choice.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.