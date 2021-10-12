Joyce Wertz, 84, of Sunbury, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Sunbury.
She was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Spartansburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Ben and Helen Harrison.
On May 5, 1962, Joyce married the love of her life, Russell “Russ” Wertz Sr. They shared 55 years of a beautiful marriage until the time of Russell’s passing on Jan. 5, 2018.
She retired after 42 years of service at the Mansion Nursing Home.
Her hobbies included camping and fishing with her husband. Joyce’s greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with her family.
Joyce and Russ were the proud parents of three children, Susan Earnest and her husband Chet of Sunbury, Russell Wertz Jr. and his wife Patty of Sunbury, and Joseph Wertz and his wife Elizabeth of Del Rio, Texas; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and sisters, Doris, Edna, and Thelma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters, and six brothers.
There will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Joyce may be made to help defray the funeral costs to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.