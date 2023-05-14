The weather prediction for Saturday, April 22 was for wind and storms. Thankfully the storms held off, but the wind was a factor for the Joy to the Earth, Earth Day Celebration, at East Snyder Park, outside of Selinsgrove. When I arrived, there were people everywhere, undeterred by the forecast. What a wonderful time, with something for everyone, from kids to adults. Not only was the celebration fun, but it also was educational and informative.
I found Del Kennedy who was volunteering. Del invited me to be On the Scene and I accepted happily. Del introduced me to Trish Brill who was also volunteering. Thanks to the East Snyder Community Garden, guests received small plants. I chatted with “Mrs. Frizzle” aka Leslie Jenkins and Jackie Lambert, president of the Community Garden.
Mrs Frizzle is known for her role in The Magic School Bus. Leslie was a wonderful Mrs. F. Speaking of school buses, an all-electric school bus was on display. Mike David, David Clawson, and Lizzy Baldwin had brought the bus to the Park from Rohrer Bus Company, in Duncannon. People could tour the bus and inspect the inner workings. These are the buses of the future, according to the Rohrer reps.
Seven Mountains Audubon was well represented by Sabrina Kirby and Kay Cramer. Annette Reigel was at their table with questions about having native plants for a bird-friendly yard. I enjoyed hanging out at the table as a proud Audubon member.
Wayne Latchford was giving out blue spruce tree seedlings. Planting a tree to help the environment is an excellent family activity.
Hannah Holmes, a Bucknell student-volunteer, and Sandy Field, of the Climate Reality Project, talked with attendees about the harmful effects of industrial waste. I met Sandy at an event last year and we continued our discussion.
Aubrey Fornwalt presented interesting ideas on food recycling. She heads Full Circle Bioconversion. I learned about the life cycle of Black Soldier Flies and how they help with food recycling.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky, (a Daily Item “alum”), presented a program which delighted everyone. I enjoyed talking with John and learning more about what the Riverkeeper does. They offer kids’ programs, Penns Creek tours and bird IDs, and a Hiawatha boat trip, which will be a fundraiser for the group on June 9. Explore the river, dine, dance, and relax. Funds raised will help keep our waterways clean and safe.
Musician Paul Loomis entertained everyone in the morning and Kj provided the entertainment in the afternoon. The wind was really picking up when Kj began to sing. She is a trooper, and everyone loved hearing her, even as the wind howled. Kj had the audience take part, too, which added to the fun. I haven’t done “Inky Dinky Spider” or “Bingo” in years. There was lots of smiles and laughter among kids of all ages.
Kids could work on STEM activities, plant seeds, and get artistic in the Art Tent. The Susquehanna University Environmental Club had Jenga for the kids and other activities. Graham Cooper and Bekah Faust staffed the booth. I also spoke with Peterson Toscano, host of Citizens Climate Radio, which can be heard via podcasts on your favorite podcast stream.
Real Taste food truck provided lots of delicious offerings. Guests could walk, eat, browse, and enjoy.
I met Master Gardener Kim Barker and received outstanding information on the Spotted Lanternfly (beware of this invader!). Children were wearing Spotted Lanternfly headbands as they played. Sabrina Holmes and Pat Galazin, who are involved with the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Union and Snyder counties, also had a wealth if information to share. The group meets in Mifflinburg on the second Monday of the month if you’d like to learn more.
Information about residential solar, bee keeping, and composting was available.
Miss Beaver Community Fair, Emily Kline, was circulating with her brother Caiden Kline. People were eager to meet them.
Lana Gulden and Judy Marvin represented the Sierra Club. Attendees could receive information on how to clean using natural recipes. These methods were used for years before manufactured cleaning products became available, and they work. Wooden straws and toothbrushes, dog shampoo, human shampoo, and more were on display as ways to eliminate the use of plastic. Kudos to students from Central Columbia for their work with Tree-Plenish, which empowers students to create a more sustainable and equitable future through tree planting.
I walked over to Everyone’s Playground, which is part of East Snyder Park. I was thrilled to see kids using the equipment and enjoying every minute. Megan Martin, Elijah Martin, and Liam Martin come to the playground often. The playground is designed for kids with disabilities and for those without. A big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make Everyone’s Playground a reality.
As the celebration neared its end, the storm was getting closer and the wind was picking up even more.
It was time to bid goodbye to this joyful event and head to my car. I waved to Lynn Palermo as I was leaving. I decided to take the long way back to Lewisburg instead of busy, crowded Route 15; the “road less traveled,” to paraphrase Robert Frost. It was a lovely scenic trip back on Route 204 and over the New Berlin Mountain. I couldn’t ask for a better way to continue celebrating Earth Day.