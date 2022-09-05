The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.
Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.
“It’s getting hard to put into words what he’s doing,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just a special season he’s in the midst of.”
The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’ AL record in 1961. Judge has continued to play down his pursuit of history.
Judge reached 54 homers in New York’s 135th game; Maris hit his 54th when he connected off Washington’s Tom Cheney in New York’s 139th game on Sept. 6, 1961.
Rays 4, Red Sox 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Manuel Margot and David Peralta each doubled home a run in the key seventh inning.
Tampa Bay stopped Boston’s five-game winning streak and stayed five games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. The Rays hold one of three AL wild-card spots in a tight race that also includes Seattle, Toronto and Baltimore.
With the Rays trailing 3-2 in the seventh, pinch-hitter Vidal Bruján was hit by a pitch from Jeurys Familia and stole second. Bruján advanced on a groundout and scored on Margot’s double. One out later, Peralta punched an RBI double off Zack Kelly to give Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead.
Astros 1, Rangers 0
HOUSTON — Hunter Brown dazzled in his major league debut, scattering three hits across six impressive innings to hand the Rangers their ninth straight defeat.
The Astros scored against hard-luck loser Martín Pérez with the help of an error in the second. But that one run was enough on a night when three relievers completed a three-hitter after Brown’s stellar start. Brown, considered Houston’s top prospect, struck out five and walked one.
The 24-year-old right-hander was called up after going 9-4 with a 2.55 ERA in 14 starts and nine relief appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land this season.
White Sox 3, Mariners 2
SEATTLE — Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak.
Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest. Lynn didn’t allow a base runner after Abraham Toro’s bloop RBI single in the second inning that right fielder Andrew Vaughn appeared to lose briefly in the sun.
The 11 strikeouts were one off his career high. Seattle starter Marco Gonzales threw seven strong innings but allowed two home runs.
Guardians 6, Royals 5, 10 innings
KANSAS CITY — Oscar Gonzalez doubled home two runs in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Gaurdians to the extra-inning victory.
Drew Walters hit a two-run homer for the Royals in the fifth inning to tie the game, after Cleveland took an early 2-0 lead in the second.
Kansas City rallied to force extra innings on Salvador Perez’s double to left in the bottom of the eighth.
Jays sweep Orioles
BALTIMORE — Kevin Gausman won his first game at Camden Yards since being traded from Baltimore in 2018 in the opener of a doubleheader.
In game one, Teoscar Hernández hit his 20th home run as Toronto won its fourth in a row. The Blue Jays and Orioles will play 10 times over the final 31 days of the regular season.
In the nightcap, Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs. The Blue Jays extended their lead over Baltimore to 4½ games for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot. Bichette hit a three-run homer off Nick Vespi in the third inning, then added solo drives in the sixth and seventh off Bruce Zimmermann.
The Orioles have lost three in a row, their longest skid since a four-game slide from June 28-July 2. Toronto won the opener 7-3 behind Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his first outing at Camden Yards since Baltimore traded him in July 2018.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 6, Rockies 4
DENVER — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Brewers to help Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600.
Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth.
Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini’s ninth homer of the season. The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance.
Diamondbacks 5, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing just four hits in seven innings and retiring 17 straight batters at one point.
The 24-year-old Nelson allowed Jurickson Profar’s leadoff double in the first, then didn’t permit another runner until Profar doubled into the right field corner with two outs in the sixth and took third on a throwing error by Jake McCarthy. Profar was stranded when Juan Soto flied out weakly to center and slammed his bat down in frustration.
Nationals 6, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league game since late June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped.
Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from Aníbal Sánchez. Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row. Flaherty returned from the injured list after being sidelined by a right shoulder issue.
In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out six. The 26-year-old Flaherty went 9-2 last season. He’s been out for most of this year. Sánchez gave up just two hits.
Mets, Pirates rained out
PITTSBURGH — The Labor Day game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain.
The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday.
The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., and the second game is set for 6:35 p.m.
The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend.