BOSTON — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.
Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League home run record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961.
After going homerless in five games, Judge had a pair of of tying solo homers, off Nick Pivetta in the sixth and Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.
Judge has 10 multi-homer games this season, one shy of the AL record Hank Greenberg set in 1938, and 26 in his career. Judge’s three hits raised his average to .310, and he leads the major leagues in home runs and with 123 RBIs. Judge is hitting .310 with a 1.105 OPS. He has 32 RBIs in his last 38 games.
New York, which came from behind three times, reopened a six-game AL East lead, its largest since Sept. 1.
Torres broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th against Jeurys Familia (2-3). He has eight RBIs in his last three games after getting just three in his previous 14.
Astros 6, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Rookie Hunter Brown pitched six strong innings in his hometown and the Houston Astros beat the Tigers.
Yordan Alvarez homered and scored three times for the Astros, who are 6-0 against the Tigers this season. Brown allowed two runs. Brown made his second career start in front of a loud group of friends and family. He grew up in suburban Detroit and attended Wayne State, about a mile from Comerica Park.
Rangers 8, A’s 7
ARLINGTON, Texas — Mark Mathias hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth for his second homer, third extra-base hit and fourth RBI of the game as the Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Athletics.
Mathias pulled the ball over the left-field fence off Joel Payamps, who came on in the ninth. Brock Burke, the last of three Texas pitchers, threw two scoreless innings to earn the win.
Rookie Dermis Garcia had a three-run home run and career-high four RBI for the A’s.
Guardians 3, Angels 1
CLEVELAND — Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record. Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk.
The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh’s Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.
Rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-all tie and gave Cleveland its fifth straight win.
Rays, Blue Jays split
TORONTO — Pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Blue Jays beat the Rays to gain a doubleheader split betwen AL wild card contenders.
Toronto remained a half-game ahead of the Rays in a race for the three AL wild cards that also includes Seattle, which played later.
Toronto trailed 2-1 before rallying with a four-run seventh against left-hander Colin Poche. Springer homered to reach 20 for the seventh time.
Twins 6, Royals 3
MINNEAPOLOS — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Royals.
Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four shy of his big league high. There has never been a no-hitter at Target Field, and the crowd of 19,005 booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent Moran to the mound to start the eighth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Marlins and tightening the Phillies’ grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.
Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season.
It was 1-0 when Jean Segura hit a one-out single off Alcantara in the seventh and Maton connected on an 0-2 pitch. Earlier in the game, Maton grounded out with the bases loaded against the All-Star right-hander.
Phillies starter Bailey Falter allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out four. The Phillies then got perfect innings from relievers José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez, and David Robertson followed with a perfect ninth for his 20th save.
Brewers 8, Cardinals 4
ST. LOUIS — Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three and the Brewers used eight pitchers in a victory. The Brewers moved within seven games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
Brewers starter Matt Bush left after just 15 pitches because of right groin discomfort. McCutchen hit his 17th homer of the season, a two-run blast off Jordan Montgomery in the fifth, to break a 4-all tie.
Cubs 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was outpitched by journeyman Adrian Sampson, and the frustrated Mets mustered little on offense again.
Ian Happ homered deep into the second deck on a 99 mph heater from deGrom, and No. 9 batter David Bote added his second home run of the season for the Cubs.
Pirates sweep doubleheader
CINCINNATI — Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter that led the Pirates for a day-night doubleheader sweep, 1-0.
Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh hit three home runs for the second game in a row and won the opener 6-1.
Cincinnati has lost five in a row and was held to one hit for the second time during the skid. The Reds got one run and six hits in the doubleheader.
INTERLEAGUE
White Sox 4, Rockies 2
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer and Miguel Cairo directed the White Sox to another victory, topping the Rockies.
Michael Kopech pitched five effective innings as Chicago remained three games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland, which rallied for a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
José Abreu also went deep, and Liam Hendriks handled the ninth for his 33rd save.
The White Sox improved to 10-4 since Cairo moved from bench coach to acting manager after Tony La Russa stepped away to deal with a heart issue.
Orioles 4, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and the Orioles beat the Nationals to gain ground in the American League wild card race.
The Orioles moved within five games of Tampa Bay for the final wild-card spot. The Nationals have lost four in a row and six of their last seven to fall a season-high 44 games under .500 at a majors-worst 49-93.