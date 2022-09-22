The Daily Item
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught in front of the center field wall in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth.
Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-4 in the ninth. He drove a fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center.
The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But fans groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence.
Royals 4, Twins 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonathan Heasley pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Royals beat the Twins to complete their three-game series sweep.
Edward Oliveras and Drew Waters homered for Kansas City. Salvador Perez also drove in a run, extending his streak to seven straight games with an RBI.
Heasley (4-8) allowed one run, struck out three and walked two. Brad Keller got three outs for his first career save.
The first home sweep of at least three games by the Royals since July 2021 also probably ended the fading playoff hopes of the Twins, who two weeks ago were in the midst of an AL Central race but lost eight of nine on their road trip.
Minnesota rookie Josh Winder (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.
Orioles 2, Astros 0
BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish came within one out of his first career shutout, outpitching Justin Verlander in a stellar performance. Bradish took a perfect game into the sixth inning before Mauricio Dubon lined a single to left field with two outs.
That was the only baserunner Bradish permitted until there were two outs in the ninth and Jeremy Pena also singled. With the potential tying run at the plate, the Orioles brought in closer Felix Bautista to finish for his 15th save.
Trey Mancini went 0-for-3 in his first game back at Camden Yards since the Orioles traded him to Houston.
Rangers 5, Angels 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending Texas to the win.
Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left-center for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager connected for his opposite-field shot.
Matt Moore (5-2) got three outs for the win, and Jose Leclerc handled the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani was held out of the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit with one out in the ninth and doubled into the right-field corner. Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout then struck out swinging.
Mariners 9, A’s 5
OAKLAND, Calif. — Julio Rodríguez doubled and scored before leaving with lower back tightness, and the Mariners overcame the loss of the rookie center fielder to beat the Athletics and avoid a three-game sweep.
Rodríguez slowly walked off the field with a trainer in the bottom half of the first inning. He recently missed three games in Anaheim with a lower back issue. Jarred Kelenic moved from left to center field and Sam Haggerty entered the game in left. Kelenic homered and doubled in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.
Rays 10, Blue Jays 5
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco had three RBIs, Jonathan Aranda homered, and the Rays beat the Blue Jays in the opener of a big four-game series between playoff contenders.
Randy Arozarena had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays, who were coming off a three-game series in which they were swept by Houston and scored just twice.
Tampa Bay pulled within one game of Toronto for the top spot in the AL wild-card standings. Whit Merrifield homered twice for Toronto, and Teoscar Hernández also went deep.
National League
Phillies 1, Braves 0
PHILADELPHIA — Ranger Suárez pitched six sparkling innings, and the Phillies continued their push toward the club’s first playoff berth in a decade with a victory over the Braves.
Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly to center that scored J.T. Realmuto. Suárez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two. Zach Eflin got five outs before José Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save.
Philadelphia moved within a half-game of San Diego for the National League’s second wild-card spot.
Cardinals 5, Padres 4
SAN DIEGO — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the Cardinals to a victory, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he did drive two balls to deep left field, one for a single and one for an out on the warning track. The next stop in his pursuit of the 700-homer club is Dodger Stadium, where the NL Central-leading Cardinals open a three-game series today.
Manny Machado hit his 30th homer for the Padres, who had won five in a row.
Brewers 5, Reds 1
CINCINNATI — Kolten Wong hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs, helping Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers beat the Reds.
Wong hit a two-run drive in the second inning against Hunter Greene. He hit another two-run shot in the sixth off Dauri Moreta and a solo drive in the eighth against Joel Kuhnel. Wong has 15 homers and 46 RBIs on the season.
Giants 3, Rockies 0
DENVER — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the Giants complete a four-game sweep.
Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in his first big league appearance since he was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sunday. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 24th save.
Brebbia also worked a scoreless inning when he got the start for Tuesday night’s 6-3 victory. He became the first Giants pitcher to start twice in the same series since Dominic Leone against San Diego last September.
San Francisco pulled off its first sweep of at least four games against the Rockies since July 15-17, 2019.
Cubs 3, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Hayden Wesneski had an immaculate inning in his second major league start to lead the Cubs to a victory over the skidding Pirates.
Wesneski (2-1) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking two in sending Pittsburgh to its seventh straight loss. It was his fourth appearance in the majors. Acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, Wesneski had an immaculate inning in the fifth when he struck out the side on nine pitches. The Cubs have a three-game winning streak.