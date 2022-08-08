SUNBURY — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend is headed back to Northumberland County Jail after a Northumberland County judge ruled that she violated her bail conditions.
On Monday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones modified the bail of Samantha Jo Acy, 38, from $125,000 to $200,000 cash bail because she tested positive for multiple drugs between January and July and has been charged with an additional offense in Columbia County. Acy was immediately taken into custody and committed to county jail.
Acy allegedly provided the drugs that killed Earnest Lee Sharr Jr., 43, of Delaware Township, on Sept. 24. After an autopsy, the cause of death was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl, police said.
Probation Officer Jennifer Gehr testified that Acy tested positive "pretty much every time I've tested her" for varying substances between Jan. 24 and July 18. She tested positive at different times for suboxone, methadone, fentanyl and THC, according to Gehr. Acy posted $125,000 bail on Jan. 21 through professional bondsman Merek Hronowski, of Bloomsburg.
Gehr said that Acy has a medical marijuana card, but she could not confirm that Acy had any prescriptions for the other substances or was enrolled in any treatment programs.
Her last positive test from adult probation was on July 18. Gehr testified that Children & Youth Services also found a positive test last week. She also testified that Acy admitted to her that she used fentanyl in July.
Acy was also charged in Columbia County in April with a summary count of driving while operating privileges were suspended or revoked in Hemlock Township. She pleaded guilty on April 20, according to court records.
Public Defender Michael Suders asked for a copy of the lab results, but Gehr said they were not available.
Acy testified she was taking suboxone and methadone from the drug treatment clinics. She claimed the results showed that fentanyl was a false positive.
She said she was never asked to produce any prescriptions to her probation officer. She said she told the officer she was enrolled in a treatment program.
Acy is charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Acy was escorted out of the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy following the decision from Jones. The judge also granted probation to conduct an immediate drug test.
Acy is scheduled back in court in front of Jones at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 18 for a criminal motion hearing.