Judith A. Deetz, 78, Mount Pleasant Mills

Judith A. Deetz, 78, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
She was born March 3, 1944, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Albert E. and Anna P. (Rhodes) Mull. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School and on May 22, 1965, she married Rev. David D. Deetz Sr., who survives.
Earlier in her life, she was employed at area sewing factories and retired from Drug Plastics in Paxinos. She was a member of the Susquehanna Valley Baptist Church in Shamokin Dam and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 57 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Anna M. and Paul Bluhm, of Northumberland and Melody K. and David Latsha of Trevorton; three sons and daughters-in-law, David D. Jr. and Jessica Deetz of Marysville, Roland D. and Rhoda Deetz of Rock Hill, S.C., and Anthony J. and Melissa Deetz of Selinsgrove; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and two more expected, and three sisters, Kay Walborn of Arizona and Marlene Mull and Alice Kiefer, both of Milton.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by graveside services at Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek, with the Rev. Mike Neimond and Rev. Keith Bunch officiating.