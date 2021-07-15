Judith A. (Bouchard) Grant, 81, of Muddy Run Road, Milton, and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor in Millmont.
Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on April 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Jeanette (Phoenix) Bouchard. She was married on Jan. 23, 1959, to H. Kenneth Grant, who survives.
Judith was a 1958 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Southbridge, Mass. She enjoyed doing crafts and going to craft shows. Through the years she made dolls, lamp work glass beads and beaded jewelry, punch needle embroidery, and shell art. She was known for making sailor’s valentines and in 2019 she won a blue ribbon and in 2020 she won not only a blue ribbon, but a best in show in the hobby division for her miniature sailor’s valentine at the world renowned Sanibel Shell Show. Judith was a great cook and she enjoyed eating good food. She liked traveling. Most importantly she loved the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; a son, James M. Grant of Montandon; two daughters, Kathryn L. Grant and husband Ken Swartzlander of Lewisburg, and Donna L. Byerly and husband Jeff of New Columbia; a sister, Joyce Reichard and husband Bart of Milton; five grandchildren, Morgan Wright, Seth Rearick, Emily Strickland, Kevin Grant, and Gavin Grant; and two great-grandchildren, Madison Wright and Gunnar Wright.
Judith was preceded in death by a son, John K. Grant.
Following Judith’s wishes there will be no services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com