Judith A. Johnston, 79, formerly of 12 Tee St., Selinsgrove, passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 12, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Personal Care, Lewisburg. Her daughter was at her side.
She was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Sunbury, Northumberland County, the daughter of the late Dr. Russell M. Johnston and (Sara) Mildred Kepler.
Judy was a 1961 graduate of Sunbury High School, attended Gettysburg College, and was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church in Selinsgrove. She worked for many years at Geisinger Medical Center as a unit desk clerk in the CICU.
Judy was an avid bridge player, coordinating several bridge clubs in the area, as well as the travel arrangements for several members. She loved to do crossword puzzles and cryptoquips, and enjoyed gardening, decorating her home for the holidays, and entertaining. Judy loved her rescue dogs over the years — Chip and Fluffy, as well as Scout and Scooter.
Surviving are one daughter and spouse, Robin Stokes and Janet Lyons of Upper Darby; one brother and spouse, Dr. Russell Graybill Johnston and Karen of Warrenton, Va.; nephew, R. Alexander, spouse Kim, and son Wylie of Quebec; niece, Lisa Junker, spouse Eric, son Graybill, and daughter Meredith of Clifton, Va.; cousins, Elizabeth Johnston Woelfel and Priscilla LeVasseur of Selinsgrove, Catherine Hall of Stuart, Fla., and William Heim of Nevada, deceased.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.