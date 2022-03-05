Judith A. Kauffman, 79, Northumberland

Judith Ann Kauffman, 79, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born July 10, 1942, a daughter of Ruth Kellogg.
Judy worked as a waitress at many local establishments before settling at Perkins, where she worked for 38 years before retiring in 2017.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Terry Kauffman; two sons, Greg Kauffman of Watsontown and Jeff and Teresa Kauffman of Sunbury; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter Heather Hetrick of Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to the “W. Hoover Oncology Assistance Fund” by sending checks payable to the Geisinger Health Foundation, MC 40-36, 100 North Academy Avenue, Danville, PA 17822 or by donating online at http://donations.geisinger.org/.
Arrangements were by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.