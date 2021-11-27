Judith A. Kurtz, 66, Danville

Judith Ann “Jude” (Schramm) Kurtz, 66, of Danville, succumbed to a long, courageous battle against lung cancer on Nov. 24, 2021, at home, surrounded by her devoted husband and loving daughters.
The daughter of the late Albert and Hedwig (Kowaleski) Schramm, Mount Carmel, Jude was born at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on Jan. 22, 1955. During her formative years, she was very active. Participating in the Mount Carmel High School Marchin Band as an alto saxophone player, Jude traveled around the country performing at many concerts and events. Additionally, she took part in the high school drama club performing in plays; her most notable role being Ado Annie in “Oklahoma.” After graduation in 1973, Jude began her 30-plus year career at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
During her tenure at Geisinger, Jude worked as a front desk greeter, a phlebotomist and finally transitioned to the Information Technology (IT) department as an analyst. Continuing to ascend the ranks, Jude became part of the original team to learn the IT computer program Epic, which introduced a new way for medical records to be created, filed and stored. An extremely hard worker and passionate about her job, Jude served many different departments within Geisinger; earning her finalist ranking in the Miss Geisinger Pageant and an Employee of the Month accolade for her dedication. Following her departure from Geisinger, Jude transitioned into a freelance consultant and assisted in the construction and implementation of Epic at multiple hospitals around the country.
While one might say work was her passion, her family was her world. Jude’s roles as wife, mother and grandmother were what she would say brought her the most happiness and joy. Fiercely loving, loyal and protective, she created an environment that was warm and encouraging; embodying attributes of a true role model and friend. Instilling values of kindness, tradition and empathy to her girls was her life’s work while also ensuring there was lots of laughter and affection. Jude would be the first to admit her heart was the most content when “her chicks were home” and her house was full.
Jude took great pride in personal style and her home. Always impeccably dressed, she was an avid shopper and enjoyed the hunt for “great buys.” All who entered her home were welcomed with a smile and energetic greeting. She took pleasure in entertaining and was an incredible cook. Lingering aromas of her latest decadent delight from her worn-in, charred recipe book constantly filled the house. Despite her enjoyment of hosting, Jude was most satisfied by a quiet evening cuddled up next to her hubby, Gary, with their laps full of dogs.
Although her schedule was overflowing and she was fighting her own fight, Jude made it a weekly priority to give back. She went to her first home, Geisinger, and became a volunteer in the Oncology department. Coined “The Wig Lady” by many patients and staff, Jude worked alongside the American Cancer Society to provide wigs for those undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Buzzing around the treatment floor, she restocked snacks, handed out blankets and pillows, served drinks or simply sat by the patients’ sides to hold their hand and provide comfort. Jude quickly became a beloved fixture among the staff and patients alike.
Besides her momentous ability to give, what would draw you in the most was Jude’s infectious spirit. Her friendly and outgoing nature, selfless generosity and true compassion for others attracted her a vast network of friends, colleagues and acquaintances. She will be deeply missed, but will forever radiate her love within our hearts.
Jude is survived by her husband, Mr. Gary L. Kurtz, Danville; her daughters, Claudia and Natalie Paolinelli, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her stepchildren, Mr. Christopher Kurtz and wife Maggie, of Sunbury, and Mrs. Lisa Bingaman and husband Chad of Northumberland, along with grandchildren, Nigel and Avery. Additionally, Jude is survived by her brother, Mr. Mark Schramm and wife Mollie of Venice, Florida; and her two sisters, Mrs. Kathie Berard, of Burlington, Vermont, and Mrs. Susan Barnes and husband Don, of Goldvein, Virginia.
A celebration of Jude’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville. A welcome gathering from 12:30-2 p.m. will be followed by a memorial service officiated by the Reverend Karla Leiby from 2-3 p.m. All are welcome to join the family in a reception held at the Pine Barn Inn from 3-6 p.m.
The family would like to personally extend their gratitude to Rajiv Panikkar, MD, and the entire Knapper Oncology staff for their consistent dedication, empathy and quality care throughout Jude’s cancer journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA in Jude’s name.
