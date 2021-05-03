Judith A. Miller, 81, formerly Judith Swope, of Turbotville, passed on April 7, 2021, in Lewes, Delaware, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Turbotville and graduated from North Mont High School. Judy held several sales positions throughout the years and retired in Lewes, Delaware, to live by the ocean.
She is survived by a daughter, Jo Reichard, of Dillsburg; two granddaughters, Erica Reichard and Andrea Reichard Johnsen and husband Nick; and four great-grandchildren, Spencer, Stella, Scarlett and Slade; three sisters, Kay Toosi and husband Ken, of Gaithersburg, Md., Diane Sampsell and husband William, of Montgomery, Vicki Spinelli and husband Joseph, of Grasonville, Md.; a brother, Robert Swope Jr., and wife Linda, of New Hope, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, James K. Lehman.
Judy enjoyed art and painting; traveling, camping and swimming; and she had many beloved dogs over the years, several of which were ribbon winners in various dog shows. She also volunteered at Bebe Hospital in Lewes, Delaware, for the local Heart Association.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Turbotville Cemetery, Turbotville.
To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.