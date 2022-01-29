Judith A. Taylor, 77, of Milton passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on July 8, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Pauline (Parker) Hoey. She was married to John C. Taylor Sr. for 42 years until his death on April 13, 2009.
Judy attended Milton schools and had worked for Huntington Throwing Mills, and Montgomery Mills. She loved playing Skipbo and solitaire, playing slot machines and loved to cook.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Pauline and Bill Fluke of Mifflinburg; three sons and daughters-in-law, John Jr. and Robin Taylor of Milton, James and Connie Taylor of Paxinos and Thomas and Candi Taylor of Mifflinburg; 11 grandchildren, John Taylor III, Megan Seymore, Bo Taylor, Dakota Taylor, Kiersten Taylor, Danielle Sporar, Brandon Fluke, Logan Taylor, Zach Taylor, Kyle Speer and Ilonna Speer; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters Sandra Miller of Winfield and Belinda Williams of Altoona.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers Charles Hoey, Ronnie Hoey and Henry “Snook” Hoey Jr., and a sister Bonnie Herman.
Keeping with Judy’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
