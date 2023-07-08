Judith D. Wise, 72, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born on Nov. 6, 1950, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Carrie B. (Loudenslager) Swartz. On Dec. 5, 1971, she married Michael W. Wise, who survives.
She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School Class of 1969.
Judy was a homemaker. Earlier in life, she worked at the former Moore Business Forms, Lewisburg and The Ben Franklin Store, Mifflinburg.
Her and husband enjoyed attending yard sales, and flea markets. She loved to spend time with her husband and their five dogs.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ann Swartz in 2010.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be sent to the SPCA of the donor's choice.
