Judith E. Hoey, 85, of North Fourth Street, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Nottingham Village.
Judith was born April 5, 1937, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Walter G. Haupt and Beatrice I. (Bollinger) Egli. In November 1957, she married Warren F. Hoey who preceded her in death.
She was a 1955 graduate of Northumberland High School.
Judith loved her family and was a very dedicated mother.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl D. Hoey of Sunbury, Brenda L. Herman of Northumberland, and Susan K. Hoey of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Debra A. Egli of Selinsgrove; niece, April M. and Aaron Trometter; great-nieces, Abby and Avery, and cousins.
Judith was preceded in death by two brothers, Galen W. Haupt and Ronald D. Egli.
Contributions in Judith’s memory may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 74 School House Road, Suite 103, Danville, PA 17821, or Nottingham Village, 58 Neitz Road, Northumberland, PA 17857.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to Pamela Leitzel with Geisinger Hospice and the nurses at Nottingham Village for their care.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.