Judith E. “Judy” Reese, 70, of Milton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home.
Born in Shenandoah, on April 29, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Carmella (Vatalare) Toborowski.
Judy was a 1969 graduate of the former Cardinal Brennan High School, a 1973 graduate of Bloomsburg University, then earned her master’s degree from Bucknell University and another advanced degree from Bloomsburg University. She was an associate professor at Bloomsburg University and an adjunct professor at Susquehanna University. She was a retired school administrator. Judy served in many capacities over 35 years, and then retired as the Supervisor of Special Education for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph P. Reese, along with her son, Sean P. Reese with his wife Ashley of New Columbia; her daughter, Erica Reese with her fiancé Jake of Munhall; three brothers, Drew Toborowski with Jean of Hazleton, David Toborowski with Ann of Media, and Thomas Toborowski with Debbie of Schnecksville; five sisters, Mary Toborowski of Pennsauken, N.J., Elaine Faia with Tony of Wildwood Crest, N.J., Karen Cicioni with Dino of Ringtown, Frances Toborowski of Lititz, and Paula Toborowski with Roseann Esposito of Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Cullen Patrick Reese and Sutton Carmella Reese, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Fr. John Hoke. Interment will immediately follow in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, Milton.
The Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Grotto bench.
