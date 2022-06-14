Judith I. Sickle, 83, of Sunbury, passed away June 11, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born July 3, 1938, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Poole. She is survived by her husband, David Sickle, celebrating 64 years of marriage; and four children, Janie Reinard, Susan Knoebel, Martin Sickle, Lori Reichenbach and their spouses. She is also survived by brother, Gary Poole; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Judie was a 1957 graduate of Butler High School. She was an avid golfer and president of the Indian Hills Ladies Golf Association for eight years. Judie was the Women's 1996 Champion at Indian Hills Golf Club. Judie was involved in many ways, serving the community in which she lived. She was past president of the local chapter of Soroptimist, involved in the Hill Neighborhood Association serving on the Beautification Committee, a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Sunbury and the local YMCA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ronald Poole; and daughter-in-law, Lynnette Sickle. Most of all, Judie loved her family and felt it was important to spend time with them. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in many activities and spending time with her younger great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received at a visitation on Sunday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St., Sunbury and again on Monday, June 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 Route 61, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judie's memory can be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.