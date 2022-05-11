Judith L. Sanders, 80, of Middleburg, entered into rest at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born June 16, 1941, in Lycoming County, a daughter of the late William Martin and Hilda (Seibert) McClintock. In August of 1958, she married Doyle L. Bergerstock who preceded her in death in 1973. On Dec. 1, 1993, she married Richard R. Sanders, who survives.
Judith attended Hughesville High School.
She was employed as a corrections officer at SCI, Muncy.
Judith loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, knitting, and her husband Richard who faithfully cared for her for many years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 28 years, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Mark Knapp of Venice, Florida, and Joy and Michael Snook of Middleburg; five children and their spouses, Rick and Carol, Randy and Valerie, Ed and Curtis, Colleen and Makay, and Mark and Alice; one sister, Margaret “Peg” Bowes of Williamsport; one brother-in-law, John Artley of Hughesville; four grandchildren and their spouses, Colby and Casey Snook, Christian and Meagan Snook, Taylor and Daryl Walter, and Kalyn and Alex Morse; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Stephens and Christie Artley.
Following Judith’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.