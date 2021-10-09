Judith Lee (Henry) Spence, 74, of Mifflinburg, passed into the arms of her Lord at 5:55 am on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her beloved farm.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1947 in Wilkes Barre, Pa., a daughter of the late Bertram D. Henry and Bessie (Killan) Henry.
Judy graduated from Lewisburg High School class of 1965. She graduated from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969.
She was a third grade teacher in Lewisburg Elementary School for three years until she met and married Frank (Lou) Spence in 1972. They moved to his farm in Perry County to continue raising Arabian and quarter horses. They enjoyed many travels together, quite a few of them with Judy's parents coming along. They also lived in Dauphin County for six years before moving to Union County in 1981 to be closer to her parents, with whom they spent almost every weekend.
In 1988, they moved to the farm of their dreams. They spent many happy hours on the backs of their wonderful horses, often in the beautiful Pennsylvania mountains, until Lou's death in 1993.
Judy then did custom embroidery work and raised golden retrievers which allowed her to stay and work on her farm. In 1996, Robert B. (Son) Fisher entered her life and they were loving companions until his death in 2020.
She bravely fought a battle with cancer, while being lovingly cared for by Gloria, Connie, Alson and Minerva, Debbie, Nick, Gerald and Shari and so many others who she loved and appreciated.
She was survived by three stepchildren, Michele Spence MC-Colgen of Apoka, Fla., Michael Louis Spence of Westminster, Md., and Kimberly Spence of Halethorpe, Md.
As per Judy's wishes there will be no services. Her ashes will be placed in the cemetery on her farm.
To share in Judy's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.