Judith Yohn Adams, 69, of Danville, entered eternal peace, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 22, 1953, in Danville, the daughter of the late Frederick “Fritz” Yohn Sr. and Isabelle (Pfeiffer) Yohn.
Judy graduated from Danville High School in 1971. She was also a graduate of Susquehanna University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dr. George Adams Jr. They were married Feb. 11, 1984.
Judy dedicated her early career to supporting mental health needs in the community. A social worker for 12 years, Judy was employed as a program manager for CMSU-MHMR before committing her focus to her family. To Judy, family was everything. She created a loving home and close-knit family who will forever feel her presence. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, and sister, she will be remembered for her selfless personality, her warmth and kindness, her smile, and her unending optimism and strength.
Judy had a creative spirit and was the proud owner of a holiday gift shop, “Addie’s Heart,” in Danville, for more than 30 years. Her shop was a place of holiday joy and friendship, with many customers pulling up a chair just to have a friendly conversation with Judy. Many customers have appreciated and enjoyed her talent, especially her trademark St. Nicholases. Her daughters are proud to continue her legacy as shop operators.
In addition to crafting and caring for her family, Judy was also a gifted gardener. She loved all creatures, particularly bird watching. She enjoyed many wonderful years with beloved pets, including many cats and three golden retrievers whom she adored. She was a member of Pine Street Lutheran Church, Danville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Amy Y. Adams and Robin Y. Adams Moyer and her husband Zachary Moyer, all of Danville. She is also survived by her brother, Frederick “Fritz” Yohn II and his wife Christine and their children, Katherine “Kate” Yohn and Frederick “Fritz” Yohn III, all of Wethersfield, Connecticut.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.
For those wishing to do so, donations may be made to Pine Street Lutheran Church, 407 Church St., Danville, PA 17821, in Judy’s memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home in Danville.