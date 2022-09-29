Judy Ann Heimbach, 60, of Mifflinburg, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 25, 1962, in Dauphin County, a daughter of the late James D. Holman and Jane A. (Dougherty) Holman. On Sept. 16, 2020, she married Larry A. Digan, who survives.
She was a 1980 graduate of Shikellamy High School and continued on to graduate from Suomi College, Hancock, Michigan and Lock Haven State University where she served in the ROTC and later the Army Reserves.
Judy then worked as a Northumberland County Parole Officer and a security officer for Bon-Ton Department Stores.
She was always full of life and energy, always there to help in any way she could.
Judy loved riding her motorcycle and was an avid pool player and earlier in life played for numerous Sunbury area pool teams.
She was a member of the Mifflinburg Church of the New Life, a life member of the Goodwill Hose Company in Sunbury, the Lewisburg American Legion Auxiliary, the New Berlin American Legion Riders, the Union County Club Pool League and the Mifflinburg VFW Auxiliary.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Larry, are a son, Jon D. Kreisher; a sister, Joan A. and her husband Warren Stearns; three nieces, one nephew, and many cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Interment will be in the Mazeppa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy’s memory may be sent to Lewisburg American Legion, Post 182, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Judy’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.