Judy A. Mignot, 76, Mifflinburg

Judy A. Mignot, 76, of Market Street, Mifflinburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Mifflinburg, she was born Dec. 30, 1945, the daughter of the late Luther and Bettie (Reigel) Bailey.
Judy was very fortunate to find love several times in her life. Her first husband, Donald Landgraff, taught her to cook and gave her a love of all things beautiful. Her fiancé George Fry, who sadly passed away before they could be married, taught her how to be strong and stand up for herself. His passing left a huge void but gave her time to grow and stand on her own which allowed her to be ready for her soul mate Carl Mignot, whom she met in 1986. They fell in love almost immediately and together they shared many years of happiness. Carl brought out the best in her and they shared many adventures and a love of dachshunds as well! Sadly, he preceded her in death in 2016.
Judy was a 1964 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. She worked for Country Cupboard and Hoss’s Steak and Sea. Later in life, she and her husband were newspaper delivery drivers for the Standard-Journal and the Daily Item.
She attended the Mifflinburg Assembly of God, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg. She made many friends there and loved cooking dishes for their dinners and special events. With Carl’s help and patience, she embraced God and knew that he was her Lord and Savior.
Judy loved her dogs and her family very much. She was so proud of each of her grandchildren and loved watching them perform at concerts, musicals, band shows and much more. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan and loved going to Ryan Pelton concerts every chance she got. She enjoyed playing bingo and was especially proud of her coloring books, discovering her artistic side late in life. She also loved decorating and entertaining others — she prided herself in her home and her flowers.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Dale Criswell of Mifflinburg; son Douglas and daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Mignot of Clearfield; grandchildren, Aaron Criswell of Lancaster; Sarah and Emily Criswell of Mifflinburg; Matthew and Curtis of Clearfield. She also leaves behind her favorite aunt and best friend, Martha Ketchum of Lewisburg and cousin Carol Dreese of Winfield.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring. She will rest in peace at Dreisbach Church Cemetery, Lewisburg.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.